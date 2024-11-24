Region 10 Secures $4.2B Boost with 325 Road Development Contracts Signed

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today outlined an extensive development roadmap for Region 10, supported by billions in investments, during the historic signing of 325 contracts for road developments.

Prime Minister Phillips, who was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill, presided over the signing ceremony for contracts valued at $4.2 billion at the Watooka Guest House.

The event is part of an ambitious $8.8 billion regional road development program that aims to revolutionise the region’s infrastructure.

“This is a historic day for Linden…We’re not just building roads; we’re creating a foundation for sustainable development and economic growth,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that this significant initiative aligns with the government’s broader development strategy, including the Ministry of Housing and Water’s distribution of 1,000 house lots under its Dream Realized program in the past two weeks alone. The Prime Minister noted that the accelerated pace of development, driven by oil and gas revenues, is delivering tangible benefits to communities, enabling both infrastructure improvements and direct financial benefits to citizens.

“What you have is development at a faster rate—accelerated development.”

He also contrasted the current administration’s accomplishments with the shortcomings of previous governments, particularly highlighting delays on key projects like the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Beyond road infrastructure, the Prime Minister emphasised broader development efforts, including rebuilding the Multilateral School, upgrading water treatment facilities, and improving community infrastructure. He noted that these projects are expected to stimulate economic growth, enhance accessibility, promote tourism, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also stressed the vital role of local contractors in ensuring that community members benefit directly from these initiatives.

“We want to work with you so that you don’t get left behind because Linden has a lot of potential…So this is a community project, a huge community project…This is community help where you, the members of the community, are constructing the roads; you’re the contractors,”

He also said that the government is committed to collaborating with regional and community stakeholders to enable development.

“We’re working with the community. All we want to do is to deliver and make the lives and livelihood of the people better than before,” he affirmed, framing the initiatives as a cornerstone of the government’s national development agenda.

Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill, who provided a technical overview of the transformational infrastructural developments in Linden, also reiterated the government’s commitment to equitable development and noted that policies ensure maximum local participation and provide economic opportunities for residents.

According to Minister Edghill, to support small contractors and ensure sustainability, a flat rate of $28,000 per square meter for concrete road construction has been established, ensuring a 20% profit margin. He noted that approximately 2,000 jobs are expected to be created for residents of Region 10.

With today’s 325 contract signing, 442 roads have been identified. It is expected that more will be added in the coming weeks.



In 2023, the government awarded 89 road contracts in Linden. First-time contractors received training and technical support from regional engineers, while stockpiled materials like crushed stone and sand mitigated potential delays. By the end of the year, all applicants were engaged, underscoring the administration’s inclusive approach to development.

So far, Region 10 has seen an unprecedented $8.8 billion investment in infrastructure projects in 2024. In Ituni, 32 small roads are being constructed at a cost of $405 million, while Kwakwani is benefiting from 16 road contracts worth $194 million and 21 asphaltic concrete roads valued at $1.16 billion. An additional 32 lots in Kamaka Mines have been awarded contracts totalling $440 million, facilitated by a mobile asphalt plant deployed in Kwakwani to enhance efficiency.

Further, $12.2 billion was awarded to 26 major contractors through the competitive bidding process for large-scale projects in the region.

Other significant projects for the region include the $190m USD Linden-Mabura Road project and the $161 million USD Linden-Soesdyke Highway rehabilitation, which will feature 2,900 streetlights for improved safety. Additional investments include $100 million to redevelop the Mackenzie and Wismer waterfronts and a $35 million USD Linden Wismar Bridge project.

Collectively, these transformative initiatives are positioning Linden and Region 10 for substantial growth and economic advancement, marking a pivotal chapter in the government’s national development agenda.

