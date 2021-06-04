Region Six leading vaccination campaign

-public urged to get inoculated at Ministry’s fixed vaccination sites

East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) residents are turning out in huge numbers to get vaccinated against Covid, as 50.2 per cent of the Region’s adult population has received the first does of a vaccine.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony made this statement during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Vaccination in Regions One and Five follow closely behind with 46.5 per cent each, Region Four at 43.2 per cent, Region Three at 42.6 per cent, Region Seven at 42.3 per cent, Region Nine at 40.5 per cent and Region Two at 40.3 per cent. Regions Eight and Ten have recorded the lowest vaccination numbers at 27.5 per cent and 12.4 per cent respectively.

Minister Anthony explained that the low numbers recorded in Region Eight is as a result of the flood, and its location.

“One of the challenges right now with Region Eight is the flooding that we have there… The geographic layout is also challenging because we have, as you know, it’s quite mountainous.

So, in normal times it’s difficult to reach some of the communities and this now has been compounded with the rains, so it’s quite a challenge.”

Dr. Anthony noted that there is still some vaccine hesitancy in Region Ten. This, he said, is being addressed through various vaccine education campaigns.

Overall, 205,944 persons or 42.3 per cent of the country’s adult population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some 72,045 persons or 14.8 per cent of adults are fully immunised.

Persons 18 years and older are encouraged to visit any one of the Ministry’s fixed COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their jabs.