Region Six residents sign up for agreements of sale during outreach

Individuals allocated house lots at Number 75 Housing Scheme (Phase One) in Region Six, signed their Agreements of Sale on Monday, paving the way for the commencement of the processing of their certificates of title.

This process was spearheaded by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during an outreach held at Number 79 Village, Corriverton.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and team addressing housing concerns of Region Six residents during the outreach

During his address, Minister Croal stated that approximately 200 individuals have been allocated houses in the Number 75 housing development.

According to the minister, infrastructure works totalling $1.2 billion, are ongoing in the area. These include land clearing, and the construction of roads, bridges, culverts, and the installation of utility networks.

Similarly, $2 billion in infrastructure works are underway in the neighbouring Number 76 Village.

“In all, in just Region Six, we have about $10.6 billion of ongoing infrastructure works. When you take into consideration Palmyra and ongoing works in our new housing developments.”

Minister Croal stated that the work in both areas is approximately 25 per cent completed, and emphasised that the project is being carried out in phases, and as each phase is finished, individuals will be able to identify their respective lots.

Region Six residents during the outreach

Since August 2020, the government has allocated over 1,250 house lots in Region Six.

Some 200 low-income homes are also underway at Williamsburg/Hampshire and Ordnance/Fortlands.

“We are trying to fast track the process of homeownership…it is also a means of creating opportunities for employment, [and] providing economic benefits,” he underscored.

Minister Croal assured the residents that the government is actively working to acquire more land in order to meet the growing demand for housing in the region.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), the Ministries of Local Government and Regional Development and Public Works are currently overseeing 23 ongoing projects for community roads, amounting to a total investment of $4.3 billion.

Minister Croal said those works are about 75 per cent completed.

These initiatives are part of the government’s commitment to deliver 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by the year 2025, providing affordable housing opportunities, while also investing in infrastructure that will allow for the development of wholesome communities.

