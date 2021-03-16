Region Three elderly citizens urge the nation to get vaccinated
As the Government, through the Ministry of Health, continues its comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination programme across the country, senior citizens who have taken the vaccine are urging others to follow suit.
The immunisation of individuals 60 years and older began last Wednesday and continues to receive positive responses from beneficiaries.
On Monday, DPI visited two testing sites in Region Three, the West Demerara Regional Hospital and the Parika Health Centre. While there, several senior citizens, who were among the many who turned up to get vaccinated, shared their thoughts and made a special appeal to their fellow Guyanese to get the vaccine.
To date, Guyana has received a total of 103,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of this, 83,000 doses were the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine while 20,000 were the Sinopharm vaccine. These were donations from the Governments of Barbados, China and India.
In a recent update, Minister Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony said priority remains on inoculating Guyana’s frontline health workers and on senior citizens. On February 12, the Ministry of Health commenced the immunisation of frontline health workers.