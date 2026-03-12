Region Two NDCs welcome sanitation boost with new trucks

The Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have welcomed the delivery of 10 garbage trucks by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development that will boost sanitation and garbage collection.

Chairman of the Good Hope/Pomona NDC Andy Ramnarine applauded the initiative on Thursday, noting that it fulfils a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the communities.

Chairman of the Good Hope/Pomona NDC, Andy Ramnarine, engages Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

The 10 trucks will service the Anna Regina Municipality and the five NDCs that are along the coast.

“We want to say how happy we are that the commitment has been fulfilled today…I’m receiving this garbage truck because garbage is a source issue in Region Two,” the chairman said.

He assured the local government ministry that the trucks will be properly maintained and fully utilised to serve the people of the Cinderella County.

“On behalf of all my colleagues, I want to say thank you. Please express to President Ali our sincere gratitude,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration will continue to deliver on its commitment made to the people.

“Once we promise something, we deliver it,” she underscored.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has committed to ensuring that every NDC and municipality is equipped with at least one garbage compactor truck. The delivery of the trucks signals the government’s first step in fulfilling this commitment.

With approximately 70 NDCs across Guyana, the government is working to ensure that by mid-2026, each NDC will be equipped with the tools needed to carry out efficient waste management operations.

Already, Rosignol in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and the communities of Mabaruma and Port Kaituma in Region One (Barima-Waini) received their trucks.