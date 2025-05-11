Region Two residents benefit from human services ministry’s outreach

Several residents across Region Two were engaged in a series of outreaches conducted by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Friday and Saturday.

With deliberate efforts to improve the access to services and to address the concerns of residents, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud and team visited several communities along the Essequibo coast.

A comprehensive dialogue was held, focusing on the diverse support mechanisms available to vulnerable populations.

Minister Persaud listens to the concerns of Region Two residents

Extensive time was dedicated to discussing the Family Violence Act (2024) and the Protection of Children Act (2009) to educate and bolster awareness in the region.

Key services provided by the ministry were outlined, including the Women Innovation & Investment Network (WIIN) training. This programme has been significantly beneficial to woman countrywide, providing training in a variety of disciplines to enhance their economic earnings.

Additionally, personal concerns pertaining to old age pension, public assistance and permanent disability assistance, among others were addressed.

Minister Persaud speaks to members of the Anna Regina Disability Movement

Many of the issues raised by the citizens received immediate attention and resolution, while plans for further interventions are underway to address the remaining matters.

One of the immediate interventions taken by the minister during the outreach is the presentation of a walker to a resident, Hemwattie Ramlall to aid in better mobility. The walker was procured through the ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU) which provides various forms of aid to persons in need.

Minister Persaud also visited the Anna Regina Disability Movement and pledged to support the group by offering training opportunities for those persons through the Support Services for Persons with Disabilities Unit (SSPD).

Minister of Human Service and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, hands over a walker to Hemwattie Ramlall

The communities also visited Good Hope, Johana Cecelia, Jib, Charity Scheme and Anna Regina.

The outreach was attended by staff from the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA), the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) along with regional representatives of Region Two. These efforts form part of the government’s mandate to allow all citizens equal access to essential services across the country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

