Regional food hub works advancing

As Guyana continues to position itself as the leading food exporter in the region, construction work for the regional food hub, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will soon commence, with an estimated cost of $625.2 million.

Phase I of the facility commenced in 2023 for $187 million, while Phase II works are set to continue this year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, a total of US$14 million has been allocated for the regional food complex’s construction.

The food terminal will facilitate the aggregation, distribution, and marketing of source-identified food products, mainly obtained from the state of Roraima in Brazil.

Among other things, the centre aims to position Guyana as the regional trade, transportation, and logistics centre between Roraima, South America, and the Caribbean, enhancing bilateral trade connections between Guyana and Brazil.

When completed, the terminal will provide vital services including cleaning, sorting, packaging, repackaging, labelling, and storing products in temperature-controlled units to ensure their quality and safety.

The hub is also expected to generate more revenue and create employment opportunities in the post-harvest and agri-logistics industries in the country’s rural and remote regions.

Additionally, it is expected to reduce shipping costs for Roraima and alleviate logistical issues by shipping through Guyana.

The cost of fresh and processed agricultural products will significantly decrease for both local and regional markets.

This project is part of Guyana’s efforts to reduce CARICOM’s high food import bill by 25 per cent by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the government is inviting bids from qualified persons to undertake the massive project, which includes external and foundation works.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

All bids must be submitted no later than 9 am on June 27 to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, at the Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown.

