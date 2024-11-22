Registration ongoing for 100k cash grant

– Guaranteeing every single individual benefit – GS Jagdeo

Registration for the $100,000 cash grant, a government initiative, is ongoing with a significant number already registered in Region Nine, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo.

The process has now begun for public servants, according to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

His update follows President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali assurances, earlier this month, that pensioners and public servants will receive the financial support by November’s end.

“We’re trying to get the public servants and pensioners registered first… But at the same time, we’re registering people,” Dr Jagdeo informed media operatives at his Thursday’s press conference.

He expressed assurances that every eligible Guyanese will receive the grant, noting the registration process will soon begin in other administrative regions, “It’s just a matter of time.”

As part of efforts to ensure a seamless and transparent process, the government has implemented a strict process to ensure accountability and fairness. According to Dr Jagdeo, this process is critical to eliminate doubt on the process.

“With these guys in the opposition, we don’t want not a single person to be left out, nor do we want a single person to dupe the system. That is why there is so much effort on making sure that we cut the cheques in the right name and all of that,” the general secretary emphasised.

Meanwhile, the general secretary condemned the misinformation campaign orchestrated by the APNU/AFC, describing the narrative as nonsensical.

The opposition, in a press release, deceptively claimed that registrants are being questioned about their voting history in the last General and Regional Elections. They had also alleged this is part of a government’s plan to collect data for rigging the upcoming elections.

The Government of Guyana has also rejected the accusations, which they said is aimed at sowing distrust among the population in hopes of derailing the cash grant initiative.

“It’s such a stupid thing, but if people do not want to register, then its fine too…. you just will not get your $100,000 grant,” Dr Jagdeo underlined further.

As part of the registration process,individuals must present their valid National Identification Card (ID) or valid passport; photocopies will not be accepted.

According to a government’s statement, these official documents are the only acceptable forms of identification used to confirm an eligible Guyanese citizen.

During registration, a photo of the applicant will be taken to verify their physical presence and ensure that the person who collects the cash grant is the same individual who registered.

Each eligible individual is entitled to register and receive the $100,000 cash grant only once.

Attempts to defraud the system or manipulate the process will lead to serious legal consequences under the laws of Guyana, the government underscored.

