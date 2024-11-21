Govt condemns opposition’s disinformation campaign on $100,000 cash grant initiative

Government of Guyana

The Government of Guyana categorically condemns the disinformation campaign orchestrated by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) regarding the registration process for the $100,000 cash grant initiative and remains committed to safeguarding the process against fraud and misinformation.

Baseless and mischievous press releases seeking to invite confusion were issued yesterday by the PNC and WPA that falsely claimed that registrants are being interrogated about their voting history in the last General and Regional Elections.

They further alleged that the initiative is a ploy to collect data for rigging the 2025 General and Regional Elections which is a preposterous and unfounded accusation aimed at sowing distrust among the population in hopes of derailing the cash grant initiative.

This cash grant initiative is designed to bring financial relief to every Guyanese citizen aged 18 and older, regardless of political affiliation, and it is underpinned by a transparent process.

The opposition’s deliberate attempts to distort this stringent effort are not only irresponsible but also a blatant disservice to the very people they claim to represent. Their actions reveal a strategy rooted in divisiveness and fear-mongering, seeking to undermine a programme that benefits all Guyanese.

As part of efforts to ensure a robust and transparent process that upholds the integrity of the

$100,000 cash grant initiative, the Government of Guyana has implemented strict measures to ensure accountability and fairness.

To register, individuals must present their valid National Identification Card (ID) or valid passport. Photocopies will not be accepted. These official documents are the only acceptable forms of identification used to confirm that the applicant is a Guyanese citizen aged 18 or older, making them eligible to receive the cash grant.

During registration, a photo of the applicant will be taken to verify their physical presence and ensure that the person who collects the cash grant is the same individual who registered. Additionally, a photo of the applicant’s ID or passport will also be taken to validate that the information on the document matches the person registering.

Each eligible individual is entitled to register and receive the $100,000 cash grant only once. Attempts to defraud the system or manipulate the process will lead to serious legal consequences under the laws of Guyana

The Government also cautions citizens to ignore deceptive advice from the political opposition, which has irresponsibly encouraged individuals to provide only their ID number. Failure to comply with the full registration requirements will result in disqualification from receiving the cash grant.

The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering equitable and meaningful assistance to every eligible citizen. We urge Guyanese to reject these falsehoods and focus on the facts. This initiative is for the people, and the Government will not be derailed by political opportunism and deceit from the opposition operatives.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

