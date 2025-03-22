Residents to construct $200M road in Arakaka

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has announced plans to have Arakaka residents construct one kilometer of concrete roads in their community.

The $200 million project being spearheaded by the ministry’s Special Project Unit (SPU), is being implemented through a community driven model.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside (left) engineers and (right) community leaders of Arakaka, Region One

With approximately 50 persons from the community set to be employed to execute the construction works.

During a community engagement on Wednesday, Minister Edghill said the project aims to boost infrastructural development and employment but ensure that all economic benefits remain in the village.

“We are here to initiate the project that will bring benefits and development to you the people of Arakaka. We are seeking to do is create employment for you the beneficiaries who will benefit from that road that you make sure that you do it to the top notch quality and at the same time we gather employment for people,” he emphasised.

Residents of Arakaka, Region One

The minister further proposed that the thoroughfare to be upgraded should be determined by residents, baring in mind population density.

Once, the area is agreed upon, works will commence immediately with the SPU tasked with providing guidance to residents and supervision of the project.

In addition to labour being sourced locally, materials such as wooden form boards will also be procured from the community, while ready-mix concrete will be sourced from a supplier in Matthew’s Ridge.

Other materials such as steel and BRC will be procured from Georgetown.

Arakaka road, Region One

Minister Edghill disclosed that skilled labourers from the community will earn $10,000 per day while unskilled labourers will earn $8,000 daily, until the project is completed.

Projects of a similar nature have been rolled out in a series of neighbouring Amerindian communities including Waramuri, Whitewater and Wauna.

In Whitewater, two kilometres of concrete roads were built, employing more than 50 villagers.

Moreover, in the Moruca Sub-District, road works continue to enhance the road network from Moruca to Kwebanna, with another stretch extending to Acquero.

The PPP/C Government has allocated a sum of $209.3 billion to improve thousands of community and hinterland roads across the country.

