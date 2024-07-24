Restorative, upgrade works begin on Noitgedacht main access road, internal roads

Repair works have commenced on the Noitgedacht main access road in Region Ten, addressing the significant deterioration that has plagued the community, leading to numerous issues, including trucks toppling over.

During a recent visit to the area, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, highlighted the dire situation.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaks to engineers about the rehabilitation of the Noitgedacht road in Linden

He noted that trucks, unable to use the damaged main road, had resorted to traversing the internal roads of Noitgedacht, causing further damage. The condition was later worsened by a major flood in the community.

In response to these challenges, Minister Edghill has engaged an additional contractor from Linden to undertake sectional repairs.

Deplorable condition of the Noitgedacht road in Linden

“We will do some paving so that the roads destroyed as a result of the flooding will be fixed as well,” he disclosed to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The minister also emphasised the responsibility of local authorities in maintaining the roads.

He urged them to ensure the roads are not further damaged by careless users, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

“When it is raining and the surface becomes slushy, people should wait until the rain is over and the water has run off before continuing their journey. But everyone wants to hustle, get to their destination, and get paid without considering the damage they cause,” he asserted.

Deplorable condition of the Noitgedacht road in Linden

Minister Edghill pointed out that despite the terrible condition of the roads, careful and slow navigation could prevent accidents.

He also addressed the broader issues in Linden, where residents frequently demand improved drainage systems, explaining that the development must occur in phases.

“If all funds were allocated to building drains, there would be no money left for road construction. We have to balance delivering goods and services with available resources,” he said.

Apart from the ongoing works at Noitgedacht, a sum of $1.3 billion is being expended to upgrade integral roads to improve safety and accessibility across the region.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

