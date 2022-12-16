Road projects to link East Coast, East Bank corridors to cut travel time

The numerous infrastructural road projects undertaken by the government will ultimately create a link between the East Coast and East Bank corridors to cut travel time.

This is part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to expanding main roads and other essential infrastructure to accommodate growth in population and traffic.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

At the public stakeholders’ meeting hosted at the Cummings Lodge Secondary on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced the construction of a new US$106 million four-lane road project from Ogle to Haags Bosch.

“This road will ultimately create a link between the east coast corridor and the east bank corridor by passing Georgetown… and eventually the vision is to link Eugene Correia International Airport with the Timehri International Airport and Silica City, Soesdyke/Linden Highway,” he said.

The minister highlighted several roads currently under construction to reduce congestion including the Rupert Craig Highway to Belfield. Another four-lane highway is being constructed from Sheriff Street roundabout to Enmore. The contract has already been signed and works are ready to be executed.

Additionally, the connection of the new four-lane, high-span Demerara River Crossing, which is currently ongoing, will eventually link to Haags Bosch, before linking to Diamond which will then connect to the Timehri thoroughfare.

“It means it will cut travel time and once you reduce your travel time there are lots or there will be lots of benefits to individuals, you get home faster and it becomes cheaper to move,” said Edghill.

The minister noted that the road projects are part of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens by modernising infrastructure to support a flourishing economy.

