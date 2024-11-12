Rosignol Secondary celebrates first batch of 6th form students

Rosignol Secondary School celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of sixth form students who completed the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) programme on November 11th.

Five of the six pioneering graduates attained an Associate of Science degree in Natural Science. They are Arianne Mangal, Sophia Persaud, Drashenie Bharat, Jeneen Harris and Romina Jankinauth.

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussein making brief remarks

Additionally, Donociah Peters earned a Diploma in Natural Science.

During brief remarks at the graduation ceremony, Chief education officer Mr Saddam Hussein stated that Rosignol Secondary is the newest, gazzetted sixth form school in the country.

He said the school holds the same status as Guyana’s National Schools, granting region five students the same opportunity to pursue the CXC CAPE programme in their region.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand first introduced the CAPE program at Rosignol Secondary School in 2022.

Establishing the CAPE program in region five underscores the ministry’s commitment to expanding access to quality education across all regions.

This initiative aims to ensure that every child can achieve their academic potential within their own communities, eliminating the barriers that previously required ambitious students to seek advanced learning opportunities outside their region.

Rosignol Secondary School graduates

During her previous tenure back in 2013, Minister of Education, Hon Priya Manickchand had designated Rosignol Secondary an A-List school.

A sum of $45 Million was then allocated to upgrade the school’s infrastructure, bringing the facility to the standard required for an A-List school.

The government continues to invest in the nation’s children by building a robust, inclusive and accessible education sector.

