Santa Aratak, West Demerara Hospital team up to host annual medical outreach

On Wednesday, Santa Aratak in collaboration with the West Demerara Regional Hospital medical outreach team conducted its annual health fair and blood drive.

Residents of the closely knitted community benefitted from services including ear, nose, and throat and dental examinations, pediatric care, and physiotherapy.

Ithamar Barker, Resident of Santa Mission donates blood

Santa Aratak’s Toshao, Hilton Williams expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the team for providing optimal healthcare to the residents.

West Demerara Regional Hospital Medical Outreach team

He noted that the exercise assists many persons who may not be able to readily access these services in the hinterland area.

Community Health Worker, Natalie Paterson also applauded the team.

Dr Keon Harmon of WDRH makes note of a patient’s report

Coordinator of the medical outreach, Calvin Roberts said his team is pleased to provide medical services to the residents, since this is one of the objectives of the Ministry of Health, to take healthcare services to communities where it is not readily accessible.

Dr Lisnaida Yudith, ear, nose and throat specialist of WDRH

Santa Aratak also known as Santa Mission is the only Amerindian settlement located up the Kamuni Creek in Region Three.

Located 25 miles from the capital city of Georgetown, the village is only accessible by boat.

