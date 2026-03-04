SBB continues training to strengthen business management

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, through the Small Business Bureau (SBB), on Wednesday, continued its comprehensive small business development training programme to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the foundation of small enterprises across Guyana.

The sessions will be held on various days in March to provide practical, hands-on training designed to enhance business management, improve marketing strategies and sharpen financial literacy. The aim is to empower small business owners with the tools necessary for sustainable growth.

Participants engage in the small business management training

The initiative covers areas such as business proposal writing, food safety, digital readiness, tax return calculation and labelling fundamentals.

For many small business owners, access to structured training remains a critical gap. This initiative directly addresses that need by building capacity, improving compliance with national standards, and helping entrepreneurs formalise and expand their operations.

Participants attend the opening session on Wednesday

By strengthening management systems and financial understanding, participants are better positioned to access financing, secure partnerships, and tap into local and regional markets. The focus on digital readiness also enables businesses to leverage online platforms, increasing visibility and customer reach.

The programme is part of ongoing efforts to build a resilient small business sector, recognising that empowered entrepreneurs contribute significantly to job creation, sustainable development, and national economic growth.