Second, larger Hope and Justice Centre opens in Region Three

– features first-ever forensic interview unit

The second Hope and Justice Centre opened its doors to comprehensively serve the public on Monday at Vergenoegen, Region Three.

The centre was built with financial aid from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and boasts of the country’s first-ever forensic interview unit. It offers a plethora of services like the one at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (SC) Anil Nandlall and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud cut the ribbon to commission the new Hope and Justice Centre

While at the commissioning ceremony, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said that the new facility which is much larger than the first creates the foundation for a just, and equitable society where no one will be left behind.

It will complement the holistic programmes and policies that the government, through the Ministries of Legal Affairs and Human Services and Social Security, have since put in place to tackle violence within society such as the Family Violence Act.

With the aim of establishing such centre in each region, Prime Minister Phillips added that they will serve as a voice for the voiceless and protection for those who may be in danger.

“These centres will be sanctuaries of hope and citadels of justice for those who feel trapped in darkness. They will be safe havens for the vulnerable and a stepping stone for the determined. Most importantly they will be symbols of our commitment to a justice system that serves everyone,” the prime minister stressed.

He added that the government will continue to ensure that a broader reform agenda is established that seeks to make justice more accessible, compassionate, and effective.

Meanwhile, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, noted that while the centre will cater to those that are suffering from violence. It will also add to the reform programme by reducing the intake of the prison population.

The Hope and Justice Centre consists of a medical room

According to the minister, the centre will be a key point for serving both the victims and perpetrators as it consists several services.

“This centre is intended to provide a platform and a forum where a person can come and access a number of services. You come to this centre and there will be a doctor, a policeman, a social worker, and a lawyer. Most importantly a victim will have a place to stay for a short while if they don’t have anywhere to go until legal steps are taken,” the attorney general stated.

Additionally, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said that the new centre defines the government’s commitment to ending gender-based violence in the country.

She added that the centre will go far beyond domestic cases with the new unit that has been set up.

“For the first time in the history of our country, we also have a state-owned and operated forensic interview unit in Region Three. This means that the backlog of cases in child abuse will be dealt with the right way,” Minister Persaud disclosed.

Prime Minister Phillips engages with IDB’s Chief of Operations to Guyana, Ivan Alonzo Gaviria

The centre will also serve those residents living in Region Two in the interim until one is built in the area.

IDB’s Chief of Operations to Guyana, Ivan Alonzo Gaviria stressed the bank’s continuous effort to support the government of Guyana on such major initiatives.

The new facility was commissioned in keeping with the 16 days of activism which began on Monday. The 16 days are dedicated to eradicating violence against women and girls.

The Hope and Justice Centre

