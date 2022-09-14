Second monkeypox patient released from hospital, no other reported cases

The second person diagnosed with monkeypox in Guyana has been released from the hospital.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony confirmed Wednesday that family members and other close contacts of the patient are also free of the viral infection.

“The second patient has also been discharged and we have checked in with the person’s close contacts and again there have been no signs or symptoms of any rash developing so they are also cleared,” Dr Anthony said.

So far, Guyana has recorded two cases of monkeypox with the first being confirmed on August 22, and the second a week later.

Both persons were admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital Liliendaal.

Last week, the first patient was discharged from the hospital. Both persons are now non-infectious and will be able to return to their normal lives, follow-up is not required.

“We are quite satisfied that they cannot spread anything, they have been in isolation with us for the requisite period, so we are quite satisfied. So, at this point in time they would not be able to spread anything,” Dr Anthony clarified.

The health minister had noted that he does not foresee a lot of monkeypox infections in Guyana due to the nature of the disease which requires being in close contact with an infected person for an extended period.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

