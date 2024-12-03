Seven small business owners compensated under AHUAP Livelihood Restoration Plan

– recipients to receive capacity building training

Seven small business owners hailing from the East Bank of Demerara received compensation under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) Livelihood Restoration Plan (LRP).

The cash entitlement totalling some $676, 000 was disbursed on Tuesday at the ceremony held at the Ministry of Housing and Water Headquarters.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal delivering remarks at the simple handing over ceremony

The LRP aims to support individuals classified as Project-Affected Persons (PAPs), who were economically displaced by infrastructure works in their communities.

The plan ensures that affected persons can re-establish or improve their socio-economic conditions, with the process implemented in a transparent, consistent, and equitable manner.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who oversaw the disbursement, highlighted the partnership between the AHUAP and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over compensation cheque to recipient

He noted that the programme focuses on improving the quality of life in urban and peri-urban Georgetown through enhanced access to adequate housing, infrastructure, and mobility services, particularly for low-income populations.

“When a government is elected, it’s to implement programmes and policies that improve citizens’ lives and secure a better future for our children…These are the sort of initiatives that touch people’s lives and make an impact,” Minister Croal stated.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing & Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves handing over compensation cheque to recipient

The compensation targeted PAPs from areas where significant infrastructure upgrades were completed, including Convent Garden, Farm (Phases 1 and 2), Herstelling, Providence (Phase 2, North and South), Peter’s Hall, and Perseverance.

These upgrades involved the upgrade of 8.34 kilometres of roads, 2.043 kilometres of reinforced concrete drains and sidewalks, as well as the construction of concrete sidewalks measuring 600mm.

Beyond compensation, PAPs will soon benefit from capacity-building training covering entrepreneurial awareness, financial management, record-keeping, small business development, taxation, and business regularisation.

Recipient signing their contract

Meanwhile, Minister Croal announced the construction of two community facilities in Herstelling and Convent Garden, as well as further housing distributions and subsidies.

A similar initiative is planned for Onderneeming next week, and the minister revealed additional plans for community development.

