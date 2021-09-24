Several ECD communities will benefit from improved infrastructural works

The East Coast Demerara (ECD) communities of Golden Grove, Haslington and Nabaclis will soon undergo significant infrastructural development, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, has announced.

The minister met with residents of the communities, on Thursday, where concerns of deplorable roads, improper drainage, and the electrical wiring of the Golden Grove Primary School, among others, were highlighted.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP

Minister Dharamlall said his ministry will address the concerns.

“It is obvious that these communities have not really received the kind of community development support that they require, and we’ve made some commitments this afternoon.

Golden Grove residents raising their concerns

“Those commitments, we believe will rebound to the benefit of the both Golden Grove, as well as the adjoining communities. As President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to the people of Guyana, we will work in every single community,” he said.

To this end, the regional engineer has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the needs of the various communities to determine which areas could be addressed soonest.

Minister Dharamlall also pledged to employ 10 persons from Golden Grove as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to assist in the preservation of the community’s aesthetics. He reiterated his stance that those selected, “are not employed and in need of a job. We prefer that they are not from the same family or friends but those in need of a job.”

As of October 1, the workers will commence the enhancement programme.

Roger Gordon, resident of Golden Grove

Roger Gordon told DPI that he has been residing in the Golden Grove community for over 40 years. He said the village was neglected by the previous administration, with little support given to the local organ managing there.

He added that the community has not progressed as expected since its establishment which he hopes can change for the better under the PPP/C Government.

“I feel good hearing it that he has committed himself to things we raised, especially about the school and the rest of issues in the community and we would like it to be done in some form of the other speedily,”he said.

In addition, a sensitisation exercise will be hosted to educate persons on the importance of the Covid vaccine and the impact of deadly disease.

