Several schools to be completed soon

Approximately 750 students from Diamond and surrounding communities along the East Bank of Demerara will benefit from the construction of a new block at the Diamond Secondary School valued at $74 million

The sod-turning ceremony for the new building was spearheaded by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Monday.

Sod turned for a new block at Diamond Secondary School

The project will be undertaken by Simcon Engineering Inc. and is expected to be completed within seven months.

To ensure the timely completion of this project, the contractor has already received an advance of $18.5 million.

Design for the new block at Diamond Secondary School

Meanwhile, sod was also turned for the construction of a new $74.9 million block at the Tucville Secondary last Friday and is expected to be completed within six months.

The building will have 16 new classrooms, providing students with sufficient space for their classes. The project is being undertaken by Kaveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc.

On August 6, a sod was turned for a $143.9 million teaching block at the Campbellville Secondary School.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other technical officers examining the plan for the new teaching block at Campbellville Secondary School

When completed, the new building will have eight classrooms, two sanitary blocks, and a staff room, providing a conducive environment for students and staff alike.

The contract for the Campbellville Secondary School project was awarded to Kaiveri Construction Inc. and should be completed within 11 months.

Currently, construction is advancing on several secondary schools in Region Four such as Christ Church Secondary, North Ruimveldt Secondary, Prospect Secondary, St George’s School of Sciences, and St Mary’s Secondary.

The North Ruimveldt Secondary and St George’s School of Sciences are expected to be completed for the new school term in September, benefitting hundreds of students.

The construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities fit into the government’s agenda, to provide equitable access to quality education to every child

