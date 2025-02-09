Single parent of five gets new home through Men on Mission

Shelly Doodnauth of Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam, Berbice, and her five children no longer have to worry about living in a deplorable condition after receiving a new home on Saturday.

The furnished three-bedroom house was built under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

The 33 year old part-time worker said she was unable to renovate her previous home and it was unsafe for her family.

She is relieved now that her children will be comfortably accommodated in the new house.

The new house given to Shelly Doodnauth from Angoy’s Avenue in Region Six

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha presented the woman with the gift and reemphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for vulnerable groups through homeownership and other measures.

“Not only in Region Six but in every single region across this country, we are having houses like these being delivered to vulnerable groups,” the minister said.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha interacts with Shelly Doodnauth

He commended the efforts of all those who were engaged in the successful completion of the project.

“I want to applaud the cluster in New Amsterdam and the corporate sponsors. I want to encourage other corporate bodies to come on board. Let us make a difference in the lives of vulnerable groups,” he stated.

Minister Mustapha also told the residents about the massive transformations ongoing in various sectors, including housing, education and health, which will provide long-term benefits to every Guyanese.

Minister Mustapha tours the new house

Regional Chairman David Armogan said that over the last few years, several vulnerable families from the region have benefitted from the construction of new houses through the initiative.

MoM’s Committee Member Lt. Colonel Bhageshwar Murli also delivered brief remarks at the ceremony.

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for the new house

With a budgetary allocation of $700 million this year, the Men on Mission programme will broaden its reach and improve the lives of many individuals. Of this amount, $395 million will be utilised to construct 52 houses for vulnerable groups across the country.

