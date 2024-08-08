Small contractors gain new skills, advanced knowledge from roads constructed in Sophia

Small contractors around Georgetown have been benefitting from new skills and improved knowledge after being awarded contracts by the government.

Over $1 billion in road contracts were awarded to these persons in the various fields of Sophia, Greater Georgetown to enhance the aesthetics of the community and improve the livelihoods of the residents.

The contracts were awarded in April of this year by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a community meeting in the area.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy inspects the road works and engages with some of the contractors

On Wednesday, several contractors spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) and shared their experience.

Marcia Nurse-Cayto who has been living in ‘C’ Field Sophia for over 20 years is ecstatic about the experiences she received and the opportunities that opened up for the residents.

“For me, it was an experience and I have learned a lot. It is nice to know also that we are now getting road after so many years. I benefit knowledge-wise and financially. Young men from the community were also able to benefit because I employed persons from the community,” the first-time contractor expressed.

26-year-old Curtez Kellman, one of the many young contractors that was awarded a contract

She added that before, the roads in the area were in a deplorable state causing taxi drivers to decline from traversing in the community resulting in the residents having to walk distance with their luggage.

Additionally, 26-year-old Curtez Kellman noted that the contract was indeed a learning experience since he met with various challenges which he managed to overcome.

“First of all, I would like to thank Minister Indar and the Ministry of Public Works for awarding me this contract to do this road. I must say it wasn’t an easy task because I have encountered some difficulties. It is 103 metres and I had to cover the basics like getting the BRC (British Reinforcement Concrete), crusher run, and stuff like that,” the young man told DPI.

Delroy Williams, another contractor who benefited from new skills and additional knowledge on road construction

Kellman looks forward to continuing to gain more experience, especially in the construction industry.

He noted that he was proud to employ the young men within the villages, occupying their time and allowing them to provide for themselves and family.

Meanwhile, Delroy Williams of ‘D’ Field Sophia thanked the government for seeing the potential of small contractors like himself and giving them the opportunity to aid in the development of their own community.

“As a resident living in the area, getting a contract and getting local persons like the youths to do the work, I think that was a very good initiative by itself. This shows progress within our community and within the government,” Williams said.

Marcia Nurse-Cayto, one of the first-time contractors that lives in ‘C’ Field Sophia

He added that many of the roads were ‘mud dams’ before they were constructed.

As such, it will now allow the residents to conduct their business in a much better environment.

While inspecting over a dozen roads in the various sections of Sophia, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar lauded the contractors for their hard and good standard of work that they have executed as small and first-time contractors.

“As it pertains to the quality of the road, I think 99 per cent of it showed to be good work. The one per cent is just the person who has the PSI (Pounds per square inch) very low…But the condition of the road and everything else is okay. Just the final part which is really the shoulders, we have to ensure from our engineers’ side that it is taken care of,” the minister explained.

Minister Indar explained that about 50 more roads are remaining to be constructed in ‘B’ Field Sophia. However, a further pronouncement is to be made by the vice president on those roads.

Also present was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who noted that it is the government’s role to provide employment for the citizens.

“The important thing here is our aim at building local capacity and providing opportunities to people. Because at the end of the day and the trajectory that we are on, our job as a government is to work with people and for people,” Minister McCoy stated.

