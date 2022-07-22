Smart classroom will be re-established at North Ruimveldt Secondary

The North Ruimveldt Secondary School, once rebuilt, will be outfitted with another smart classroom to replace the one that was destroyed in the fire last year.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand responding to questions about the reconstruction of the school from opposition member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis on Thursday, said, “We will be happy to replace the smart classroom, the building that will be going up will take into consideration the replacement of and addition to all the facilities, all that were mentioned by the honourable member, in that new building.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand MP

The other facilities mentioned are the information technology room, the school’s library, and the technical drawing and architecture rooms.

“Additionally, even as we speak, to be able to cater for the students who are being educated in the premises (that) have not been destroyed, libraries and computer labs are up and running,” she added.

Minister Manickchand noted that when the PPP/C left office in 2015, the smart classroom at North Ruimveldt Secondary School was established. She said the APNU+AFC did not establish any other such facility during its term in office.

Since returning to government, the PPP/C has established a smart classroom at Leonora Secondary, the first in Region Three. A second for the region will be established at the West Demerara Secondary School. In addition, the Line Path Secondary School in Region Six also benefitted from a smart classroom.

A section of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary school was destroyed by fire in June of 2021.

The education minister noted that bids for the construction of the school were closed on June 23, and are currently being evaluated by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.“As soon as that is done, the expected next step would be for whoever wins the award to enter into a contract with the Government of Guyana, and then commence reconstruction of the school,” Minister Manickchand said.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

