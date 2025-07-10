Solar lights the way: Over 37,000 hinterland homes powered

More than 37,000 households in Amerindian, riverine, and remote communities are now enjoying access to electricity for the first time.

This is due to the Solar Photovoltaic Home Energy Systems (SHE) project, which was relaunched by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in July 2023. Although the target was for SHE to benefit 30,000 households, it has exceeded that number by over 7,000.

The villages targeted for the government’s solar distribution project were located in areas accessible only by boat, where residents encounter significant challenges transporting diesel or fuel for their generators.

In addition, the cost of diesel in off-grid villages can be up to three times the price of diesel in Georgetown, making it difficult for families to afford. Solar panels proved to be a clean, renewable and cost-effective solution.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, with a family who received their solar panels

The PPP/C administration first rolled out a solar initiative in 2012 to provide electricity to Amerindian communities. Funding was secured through the 2009 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), a brainchild of former President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

When the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) coalition assumed office in 2015, it halted the project, leaving remote communities to fend for themselves in the dark.

A family in Kwatamang, Region Nine, pose for a picture with their solar panel

To resuscitate the project and to supply and deliver solar PV systems to hinterland communities, the PPP/C government signed a US$7.2 million credit agreement with the Government of India, facilitated by the Exim Bank.

Two years after relaunching the solar photovoltaic panels, the government has exceeded its 30,000 target by 7,000 households, providing an estimated 4.8 megawatts (MW) of capacity and benefitting approximately 140,000 people in more than 245 communities nationwide.

Each of the beneficiaries received a SHE system, designed with a 160-watt solar PV panel, a charge controller unit with a 48 Ah Li-ion battery to power two nine-watt LED lamps and one 12-watt stand fan, and is equipped with a USB Port for charging portable electronic devices.

Residents of Region One who received a SHE system

According to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), an additional 7,000 units are currently being distributed in 2025, allowing more households to enjoy the comforts that come with having electricity.

Importantly, the project contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, which aims to ensure the availability of affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all Guyanese.

The SHE initiative reflects the government’s holistic plan to increase access to clean and renewable energy through photovoltaic systems, wind, hydropower, and natural gas.

Under the PPP/C administration, 31 solar mini-grids have been installed in communities across the ten administrative regions. Additionally, four new mini-grids were procured for Paramakatoi in Region Eight and Nappi, Awarewaunau, and Yupukari in Region Nine.