Sophia Point Project should integrate economic development with environmental biodiversity – President Ali

The Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre should integrate economic development along with its environmental biodiversity research and practices.

This was emphasised by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday during a visit to the research centre.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks about the economic opportunities at Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre

The project is located at the junction of the Cuyuni, Mazaruni, and Essequibo Rivers.

The president noted that the project, which aligns with the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 should extend beyond research and provide opportunities for individuals, particularly students to explore and engage with the environment.

“We should not only train persons on Science and research but as we get students to come in, we have to let them know that nature has its entrepreneurial opportunities. But it is how we develop those entrepreneurial and livelihood opportunities and how we develop a programme here that would teach them about these opportunities,” the head of state said.

President Ali encouraged the management team to develop a business model that harnesses the potential of nature to teach people how to generate economic prosperity.

He urged them to create a local community where products, such as hammocks, can be made through the sustainable and conscious extraction of natural resources.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali explores the forest that is in close proximity of the research centre

The Guyanese leader also highlighted the importance of establishing a market for these products, allowing them to be sold and generating income for the community.

“This can be a high value market…The beginning of an exciting story. A new area of nature-based solution is what they call forest farming. It is how we farm on a rich floor of the forest and what is the value of what we farm,” the president said.

A key aspect of economic biodiversity, according to President Ali, is helping people understand that nature can be a viable business, providing opportunities without jeopardising their livelihoods.

With the centre now equipped with new assets, the president noted that it is the ideal time to develop a nature tourism facility that would attract students from countries like the United Kingdom (UK), who could use the site for research purposes.

The head of state engages with a team at the research centre

He urged the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) to collaborate with the centre in advancing this business initiative.

Further, the president stressed that Guyana is rich in resources. He said it is crucial for its people to maximise these assets for their benefit and long-term prosperity.

“As a local private sector, access and capital formation growth is important and so you must have to look for opportunities and natural resources is a major opportunity. It is important that we develop and educate the people on these possibilities,” President Ali noted.

