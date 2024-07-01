St Cuthbert’s Mission’s village council ready to partner with Gov’t to boost development

The newly elected village council of St Cuthbert’s Mission\Pakuri village off the Soesdyke/Linden Highway is ready to further boost development amongst its indigenous people and community.

The village’s Toshao election was held early in June and saw the new body taking office just over two weeks ago.

Some of the residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission\Pakuri village

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the village’s new Toshao, Alvoro Simon noted that the council is ready to work with the government and the village’s people to ensure the mission’s efficient function.

With financial help from the government, Simon and the council aim to initiate projects that can generate income for the village.

“We come with a vast knowledge base of what development looks like. So, our aim and the aim of the village council for the next three years is to ensure that we create projects where the residents can benefit directly from the initiatives,” the newly elected Toshao stated.

Another objective of the council is to firmly build its human resources by taking advantage of the programmes that are being offered by the various ministries.

According to Simon, having the residents build their skill sets will significantly aid in the advancement of the village.

“We also want to ensure that we develop our human resource capacity in the village. With help from the government, we want the residents to invest heavily in education, agriculture, and even tourism,” Simon told DPI.

Over the years, St Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri village has and will continue to receive significant aid from the government through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), the Presidential Grant, and finance from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. These monies are to surge development and help the community to establish programmes and policies that will drive economic growth for the benefit of everyone.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

