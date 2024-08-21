Statement by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

The statement issued by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition regarding the commencement of the 2024 National Toshaos Conference is a glaring testament to the deep-seated panic and desperation within the opposition ranks, as they confront the undeniable and overwhelming support that the governing PPP/C enjoys among the Amerindian population—a reality that becomes ever more apparent at this annual gathering.

In its pathetic rush to fabricate a negative narrative after merely the opening ceremony of the conference, the APNU/AFC wilfully omits the fact that the National Toshaos Council, the rightful custodian of this event, traditionally orchestrates a full week of substantive, direct, and intensive engagements with the government and state agencies on all matters critical to hinterland development.

The opposition must undoubtedly be profoundly anxious, knowing that we are poised to further expand our extensive employment initiatives across Amerindian communities, driven by the requests and discussions that will unfold over the coming days.

As a government, we are resolute in our commitment to the sustainable development of our hinterland communities—a commitment we have unwaveringly upheld for decades through the land titling programme; the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) interventions and funding via the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent mechanism; the Community Service Officers; annual budgetary allocations; and both planned and emergency interventions.

We are confident that the vast majority of our Amerindian brothers and sisters will have no hesitation in reminding the APNU+AFC of their catastrophic neglect, abandonment, and hostile mistreatment inflicted upon the hinterlands during the PNC’s 28 years in office and the PNCR/ apnu/afc recent brief stint in government.

