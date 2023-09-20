STATEMENT BY MOHABIR ANIL NANDLALL SC MP ATTORNEY GENERAL & MINISTER OF LEGAL AFFAIRS

As part of a myriad of measures to address the wanton recklessness and negligence by road users and the resultant carnage, and destruction of public property, the State, including public corporations and statutory authorities will aggressively seek to recover compensation for damages and destruction done to public property.

A similar approach will be adopted in relation to the destruction and damage to public property by whatever cause. Billions of dollars are spent annually to repair and reconstruct public property damaged and destroyed by unlawful and/or highly irresponsible conduct.

Needless to say, this measure will be in addition to the institution of all relevant criminal charges disclosed resulting from investigations conducted by the Guyana Police Force.

