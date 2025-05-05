Statement by the Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

An audio recording has come to my attention in which a female voice informs inter alia that she was present at the post-mortem examination of Adriana Younge conducted on the 28th day of April, 2025, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and that she was sent there by me.

After some enquiries, I learnt that this person is Tiana Serena Lewis-King, a nursing assistant employed by the Ministry of Health who currently works at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. As far as I am aware, I do not know this person. I have never met this person, and have never spoken to this person. Therefore, assuming she was present, she was not there upon my instructions or on my behalf.

However, more fundamentally, it is public knowledge that the post-mortem examination was videotaped. Additionally, as is the norm in such procedures, a detailed log of all present and the material particulars of what was done was recorded. My information is that the said record does not show this person being present at the post-mortem.

Moreover, I was informed by the Guyana Police Force, which was responsible for videotaping the process, that they reviewed the videography, and it does not show this person being present at the post-mortem.

The Guyana Police Force is investigating this matter.

I remain in consultation with my lawyers regarding legal proceedings; I may wish to pursue against this individual who is obviously trying to maliciously tarnish my professional, public and personal reputation and standing.

