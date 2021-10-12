Statement delivered by the Honourable Joseph Hamilton, MP at the Meeting to Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Belgrade, Serbia, October 11 – 12, 2021

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen:

Allow me to express appreciation to the Government of Serbia for hosting us in beautiful Belgrade on this momentous occasion. I also commend the Government of Serbia for the excellent arrangements that have been made for delegations participating in this anniversary celebration.

Coming back to the birthplace of our Movement compels us to reflect on this journey upon which we embarked six decades ago – a reflection on the shared priorities that have kept us together even amidst the winds of change that our world has experienced over these sixty years. This reflection should inevitably lead to a renewal of our collective commitment to the ideals and aspirations of our Movement since it would reveal that while much has been accomplished, much more is to be done.

And in this moment of reflection let me recall my country Guyana’s humble duty to have hosted the historic Non-Aligned Conference of Foreign Ministers in 1972 at a distinctive moment in the progression of our Movement. The Conference led to the GEORGETOWN DECLARATION AND THE PROGRAMME FOR ECONOMIC CO-OPERATION – and to the Fourth Summit in Algiers. Guyana is honored to have served the Non-Aligned Movement at that critical moment in its advancement.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen:

In recalling the circumstances that led to the genesis of our great Movement, I must underscore what is perhaps one of the greatest lessons learned from that era, and that is – in the pursuit of international peace and security, mutual understanding between and among nations is critical. We have seen how philosophical differences can separate us and inhibit friendly relations among the peoples of the world, even though we share a common humanity. That the Non-Aligned Movement was able to rise above the fray, presenting a model of cooperation and principled solidarity among nations is one of our greatest achievements and one which exemplified the true spirit of the United Nations Charter.

Some have called into question the continued relevance of our Movement given our original focus on non-alignment in the context of great power rivalry. In response, it is apt to point to the Bandung Principles on which the Movement rests, principles which guide developing countries to promote peace and cooperation in the world. Those principles will endure until we achieve the world we want.

In this vein, it is important to highlight our obligation to respect fundamental human rights and the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter and underscore the need for the Movement’s advocacy in this regard to be sustained.

I must restate too our obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I wish to underscore the importance that my delegation attaches to this principle given the threats that Guyana is confronting in respect of its territory. In this context, we must continue to promote respect for justice and international obligations, including for institutions such as the International Court of Justice which perform a key role in strengthening a rule-based international order.

As our world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, developing countries are feeling the brunt of its multidimensional impacts. Poverty reduction gains have been reversed and millions have slipped into dire need. Fiscal constraints have slowed down achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Inequity in accessing vaccines is putting countries such as ours on an uneven keel in recovery efforts. These realities are against the backdrop of an extant climate crisis that is exacerbating our development challenges – a crisis that many of us have had no hand in creating but which has been harshest on us. Countries of the South must stand in solidarity with each other to effectively confront these difficulties and to secure the wellbeing of our peoples. Solidarity is foundational to our Movement and must go beyond mere rhetoric to active, targeted and meaningful cooperation among ourselves to further each other’s socio-economic progress.

The Non Aligned Movement must continue to show itself capable of responding to contemporary challenges which are threatening development efforts in our countries.

Allow me to conclude, Excellencies, by reaffirming Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement and to its principles and purposes. I also renew Guyana’s pledge to continue its active contribution to the work of the Movement.

I thank you