Statement from Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the passing of Dr Roger Luncheon

Dr Roger Luncheon served his country, his government and the leaders of the People’s Progressive Party with extraordinary, selfless and exceptional distinction.

He was a faithful friend, mentor, confidant and advisor to each and every one of us in our party who have served as leaders of our country.

The passing of Roger is, for us, an irreplaceable loss, both to our party and to our nation.

Despite his recent failing health, he returned to government and continued to share his vast and unparalleled institutional knowledge and expertise in the service of my administration and the people of Guyana.

‘Doc’ helped to mentor me personally and I will miss his sage counsel and will always remember him for the attention and interest he showed in my political career.

Dr Luncheon stands as a towering example of devoted and dedicated public service. He was the hardest worker in the government, labouring long hours from dawn way into the night, day in and day out. His work ethic and standards of dedication to duty were unmatched.

As a Doctor of Medicine, he was a first-class professional and was highly respected in and out of his profession. It is a measure of the man that he gave up what would have been a most lucrative medical profession to help rebuild Guyana when the PPP/C returned to office in 1992.

Dr Roger Luncheon’s example to his fellow Guyanese and prevailing legacy will continue to shape the past and future of our party, government, and nation for generations to come.

