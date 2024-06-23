Strengthening border security, surveillance through strategic partnerships

─ Cocaine seizures increased by 800 per cent in 2024

The government is prioritising the security of the country’s borders to prevent illegal activities such as drug trafficking, unauthorised migrant, and the transportation of weapons.

In recent months, the administration has closely collaborated with countries such as France, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, and even the regional bloc ─ CARICOM to enhance border security through strategic partnerships.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages journalists

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored these initiatives and collaborations during a press conference at State House in Georgetown Thursday last.

“Over the past three years, but especially the past months, with key partners…We have identified a number of initiatives through which we are collaborating. For example, the Border Security and Surveillance System; we are looking to enhance border patrol activity,” the head of state noted.

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) has intensified its operations at key border and port points, with improved collaboration at airports and the Maritime Administrative Department (MARAD) to combat drug trafficking and enhance surveillance and border control systems.

Guyana has also engaged in joint operations with national and regional agencies such as SEACOP, RSS, CARICOM IMPACS, Brazilian Federal Police, and the Colombian Task Force, which have resulted in a significant increase in cocaine seizures.

President Ali noted an almost 800 per cent increase in the seizure of cocaine from 2023 to the present, valued at over US$3 million.

There has also been an 11.2 per cent increase in the seizure of marijuana, amounting to a street value of about US$2.1 million.

“One of the interesting things that we are looking at though is other types of drugs that are being imported into the country. A lot of it through barrels and the barrel trade,” the president stated.

Efforts are also being made to prevent the illegal importation of firearms, with strong cooperation between local authorities and their counterparts in the United States to intercept shipments of weapons and drugs intended for Guyana.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

