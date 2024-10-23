Temporary bridge to be erected as construction of US$35M Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge progresses

— Noitgedacht road to be upgraded to asphalt

A temporary bridge will soon be installed to minimise disruptions for commuters as work begins on the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The existing bridge will remain operational, and a bypass via Noitgedacht Road is in place to ensure traffic flow continues during the construction phase.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during an interview with 104.3 FM, Linden

Once the temporary bridge, similar in design to the Demerara Harbour Bridge, is erected, construction will proceed with pile driving as the first step.

Speaking during a radio interview in Linden on Tuesday, Minister Edghill stressed the project’s importance. He noted that although the bridge was not originally included in the government’s manifesto, its need became evident.

“What we are doing right now is beyond manifesto promises, but we saw the need…and we believe that we can bring the bridge in before time,” the minister remarked.

Minister Edghill also responded to concerns raised during a recent consultation by the Mayor of Linden, who requested a halt to work due to fears of harmful minerals in the laterite of Noitgedacht Road.

Noitgedacht road being used as a bypass for ongoing construction

The minister dismissed these concerns, reassuring residents that tests conducted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) found no evidence of harmful materials in the road’s laterite.

In addition to the bridge project, Minister Edghill highlighted the government’s plan to upgrade Noitgedacht Road, a key route that will experience heavier traffic during construction.

The upgrade includes removing problematic areas, reinforcing the base, and paving the 1.4-kilometre stretch with asphalt to accommodate increased usage. The minister assured the public that these improvements will be fast-tracked.

The Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, being constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, will be a 220-metre-long precast concrete structure featuring modern safety measures, including lighting.

Drone shot of the current Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge, Region Ten

With a maximum horizontal clearance of 32 metres and a vertical clearance of 11.5 metres, the bridge is designed to improve access and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

This project is a major milestone in the government’s infrastructure development agenda. It is expected to boost trade between Guyana and Brazil, stimulate economic growth, and position the region as a key player in international commerce.

