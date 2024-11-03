Temporary Closure of Stanleytown Bridge for Steel Structure Installation

The Ministry of Public Works advises that all traffic will be restricted on the Stanleytown Bridge this evening from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. to facilitate the installation of a steel structure.

This essential three-hour closure will allow for the precise installation of structural components prepared offsite, enabling significant progress toward the bridge’s full repair.

Following this brief closure, the bridge will reopen to all traffic, including trucks with a weight limit of 60 tons. Travelers particularly persons heading to the airport for flights are encouraged to plan ahead, ensuring they cross the bridge before the 11:00 p.m. restriction.

We thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to restore safe and reliable access across the Stanleytown Bridge.

