The time is ‘now’ to take Guyana forward – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has called on Guyanese to work together to advance the future of country. He said it is time citizens understand what the country has to offer to the world and where it will be positioned in the future.

President Ali reminded Guyanese that they are the country’s greatest asset. For that reason, he said government is heavily investing in the areas of education, training and institutional strengthening.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The Head of State was at the time addressing the country on the eve of Guyana’s 52nd Republic anniversary, Tuesday evening, as he outlined major areas where citizens could work together to take the country forward.

“This is not the time in our history to sit back and watch the journey unfold. This is our time to embrace the train of progress, this is our time to embrace the demand our country make of us, this is our time to be positive, this is our time to remove negativity, this is our time to advance the future of ‘One Guyana’,” Dr. Ali stated.

Scenes from the ceremony

He said Guyanese give life to the country. In that regard, he noted, that if they want the character of the country to be positive, Guyanese must examine their character as a people. He said too, that Guyanese must be known as people with fundamental principles, and defenders of universal values like freedom, democracy and rule of law, equity and fairness.

“Our character as a people must never allow our country to be among those where democracy and freedom are illusions. These attributes, which we fought so strongly for – must be protected by the people. You, the people of Guyana, are the shield against injustice, disharmony, bitterness and mischievous chaos.

Scenes from the ceremony

Each of us as individuals must pledge that regardless of our religious and political persuasions, these principles and character that make us Guyanese will never be sacrificed,” Dr. Ali reminded.

He said further that citizens must be able to write the narrative for the future they want to see while being responsible and celebrating each other’s accomplishment.

In so doing, President Ali said we must set for ourselves realistic targets, noting that government is doing its part to contribute to a future that will benefit all Guyanese.

Scenes from the ceremony

“We are therefore, building an economy that will boast world-class eco-tourism, world-class centres, world-class agriculture and food production using technology, world-class health and educational services, and world-class environmental diversity and ecological services, whilst transitioning into new manufacturing, agro-processing and industrial opportunities, along with the development of a hemp industry and its numerous spinoffs,” the President said.

Additionally, Dr. Ali made it clear that in building the ‘One Guyana’ there is no room for division. He said value must be placed in education, health, justice, freedom, equality and respect by ensuring equitable access, fairness and investment that will allow all citizens to benefit.

Scenes from the ceremony

Several Ministers of Government and members of the diplomatic corps were present at the flag raising ceremony. The event also saw performances from local singers, dancers and pannists.

Guyana became a republic on February 23, 1970, just a few years after gaining its independence. Being a republic means supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated President rather than a monarch.