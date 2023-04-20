“The vendors have nothing to worry about” – Jagdeo exposes APNU’s ‘whisper campaign’

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has exposed a ‘whisper campaign’ being utilised by the APNU, attempting to incite fear in Georgetown vendors.

Speaking at his press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown on Thursday, the general secretary reassured that vendors plying their trade in the city have nothing to fear from the PPP.

“They’ve gone through the market and told the vendors that if the PPP wins the election in Georgetown, they’re going to be thrown off the road and they’re not going to have a place to vend.

“Here, in the city too, the vendors have nothing to worry about, but the whisper campaign has started. This is how they work in Afro-Guyanese communities. They can’t campaign openly and spread their racist message, because they know they will be called out on it,” Dr Jagdeo explained.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He reminded that the opposition’s tenure in office saw a blatant attack on vendors, which was met with protest by the PPP.

The Mayor and City Council had attempted to stop the vendors from plying their trade.

“It was the PPP that was fighting to ensure that this didn’t happen. We said that people had to have a place to make a livelihood, once they’re engaged in honest, decent business activities,” the GS stated. Dr Jagdeo reaffirmed that the PPP is committed to creating avenues and platforms that allow persons to make a living.

