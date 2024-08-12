Timehri youth summer camp packed with meaningful life lessons

The launch of the youth summer camp on Monday promises to enhance the valuable social and emotional skills of young people living in Timehri and Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

The camp is being held at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) building over the next five days.

At the opening ceremony, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, stressed that the programme will complement the academic investments the government continues to make in the nation’s children.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy interacts with some of the children as classes get underway

“The skills that we are aiming to give to you will complement your education. It will allow you to become fully functional in society and be able to operate in ways and manners that will see you living meaningful and productive lives as young people,” the minister stated.

Highlighting that education plays a major role in one’s development, Minister McCoy also noted that social and emotional skills also mold a person into a well-rounded individual.

The government remains committed to expanding programmes within the country so that youths can be enlightened about various important topics.

“We hope the children will get the essential skills such as empathy, self-awareness, effective communication, and ethical decision-making and the competencies that are very crucial in building healthy relationships and promoting mental wellness and fostering a sense of civic responsibility,” the minister said.

One of the teachers attending to students during the classes

During the programme, the children will participate in classes which are focused on three key areas. These are interpersonal and personal skills and values, and learning techniques.

It will see the teenagers participating in various sessions that will run from 9 am to 12:30 pm daily.

The camp is being hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister – Department of Information and Public Affairs in collaboration with Timehri’s community leaders.

