Tourism, an opportunity for financial empowerment for Region Two

The Essequibo coast, known for its breathtaking landscapes could become a major tourism destination, bringing financial empowerment to the residents in Region Two.

This vision was strongly endorsed by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, during her recent outreach in the region.

Minister Walrond and Senior Minister in the office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh interact with the business community

While there, Minister Walrond engaged key tourism stakeholders, including the Amerindian communities of Lake Mainstay and Capoey, and the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to discuss the vast potential of tourism there.

Speaking at the Anna Regina Multilateral School, the minister emphasised the government’s commitment to making tourism a cornerstone of economic growth.

Minister Walrond engages members of the public

“As a government, we are making tremendous investment in Region Two regarding tourism and we are also building capacity. We have trained hundreds of persons who are interested in the tourism and hospitality sector, and wherever it is you feel that you have a product, if you are from a village and you have an idea, we are here at the Guyana Tourism Authority, to guide you [and] give you the skills needed,” she stated.

A member of the business community raises an issue at the meeting

She reiterated that hundreds of persons have already been trained in the tourism and hospitality sector in areas like tourism marketing, and mixology.

The minister highlighted the launch of the Essequibo Circuit, designed to offer visitors a diverse array of experiences.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond meets with Region Two’s business community

“When a visitor comes, they don’t just come for one experience, like go to lake mainstay of the regatta, but when they come, they come to good culinary experiences, nice restaurants, they come to experience the lakes, the wonderful lakes that you have,” she stated.

Minister Walrond also announced plans to elevate existing tourism offerings to new heights. International consultants are set to visit Guyana soon to assess the lakes at Mainstay, Capoey, and Mashabo for the introduction of glamping – a luxurious form of outdoor camping that has become a global trend.

Persons during Minister Walrond’s outreach in the region

She encouraged residents considering starting a tourism business to take the leap and seek guidance from the Guyana Tourism Authority.

The meetings in Region Two provided a platform for community members to voice their ideas and concerns.

Minister Walrond and her team took note of the issues raised and committed to addressing them promptly.

