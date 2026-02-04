Tourism conference to be hosted in Guyana for the first time – Min Rodrigues

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) flagship State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) will be hosted in Guyana for the first time from October 5 – 9 this year.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues made the announcement while contributing to the Budget 2026 debates in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, speaking at the National Assembly

According to her, the conference is the CTO’s premier gathering for Caribbean tourism leaders, attracting hundreds of regional and international delegates and positioning Guyana as an emerging tourism leader.

“The tourism sector continues to exceed expectations and is now firmly established as a main pillar of Guyana’s national development agenda,” she noted.

Caribbean tourism leaders participating in an open panel discussion at the 2025 SOTIC in Barbados

The SOTIC reflects the growing confidence in Guyana’s tourism sector and aligns with the government’s strategy to expand meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, a high-value segment that drives business travel, investment and knowledge exchange.

Beyond immediate economic gains, the conference is anticipated to enhance Guyana’s international visibility, strengthen partnerships across the region and attract future meetings and large-scale events.