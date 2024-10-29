Tourism Ministry hosts Professor Mehta to strengthen Guyana’s ecotourism sector

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), hosted renowned professor, author, researcher, and ecotourism expert Hitesh Mehta at the Pegasus Suites on Monday evening.

Professor Mehta’s visit aims to strengthen the local tourism industry through a series of workshops and the development of a guideline booklet tailored to Guyana’s unique ecotourism landscape.

Director of Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh receiving a gift from Professor Hitesh Mehta

According to GTA’s Director Kamrul Baksh, “The principles and guidelines that the professor will impart over a period of five days will greatly improve knowledge and perspectives on Ecolodge planning and development.”

During his address to a gathering of tourism stakeholders, Professor Mehta focused on elevating eco-lodges in Guyana to meet international standards.

He outlined sustainable approaches for eco-lodge development, urging local eco-lodge operators and other tourism stakeholders to adopt practices rooted in authentic ecotourism.

Director of Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh, Professor Hitesh, President of THAG Omadele George, Senior Consultant and Advisor on the Environment and Climate Change Shyam Nokta

The professor stressed three fundamental criteria for eco-lodges worldwide: nature protection, local community benefits, and educational interpretation.

In addition to leading workshops, Professor Mehta will visit various eco-lodges throughout Guyana, offering insights and expanding the vision for enhancing Guyana’s tourism offerings.

This initiative by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce aligns with the government’s ongoing commitment to advance Guyana’s tourism sector and strengthen its international appeal.

Tourism Stakeholders in the audience Tourism Stakeholders in the audience

