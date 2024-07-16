Tourism sector records productive, historic first half of 2024 – GTA

The Tourism sector has recorded a productive and historic period in the first half of the year, boasting more licensed tourism businesses, operators and guides, among other accomplishments.

The agency’s accomplishments were outlined by Director Kamrul Baksh while giving a half-year sector review.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and its tourism stakeholders “worked on several extensive, collaborative projects, programmes and initiatives to achieve significant strides in promoting and developing Guyana’s tourism product.”

For this period, 36 properties were officially entered into the GTA’s ICC T20 Bed & Breakfast Property database after being officially inspected by the GTA to receive their conditional approval.

“As of June, the GTA recorded 82 licensed businesses and tourist guides including 16 tourism accommodation establishments, 11 interior lodges and resorts, 18 tourist guides, and 37 tour operators,” the publication stated.

Launching of the Paddle Boarding Experience with Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours

At the end of June, the GTA has trained 1267 persons in priority areas. These include tour guiding, digital marketing, food, preparation, and customer relations among other areas.

This training contained theoretical and practical aspects, ensuring that the participants could exercise any of the content administered.

Through its work with communities and the private sector, 7 new tourism experiences were launched between January and May 2024, these include a new Paddle Boarding Experience, an Inclusive Bicycle Tour, Demerara Sunset ‘A Journey through Pottery’ Experience by Toka Village and the Explore Lethem Day Tour.

Ride Along Tour, Bartica

Since 2020, the GTA has launched over 50 new tourism experiences, a remarkable achievement for Guyana’s tourism sector.

The GTA also conducted outreaches and assessments in various regions.

“This body of work enables the implementation of the Community-Led and Owned Tourism Framework (CLOT) and engagements required for building collaboration towards circuit development for South Rupununi, Discover Essequibo (Regions 2,3 & 7), Region 8, and 10,” the publication stated.

Visitor arrivals also increased by 14.6% in May 2024 compared to May 2023, with 28,327 visitors, while visitor arrivals from January to May increased by 12.8% compared to the same period in 2023, totalling 141,078.

Additionally, Guyana also received several awards including the PATWA Travel Awards for “Destination of the Year—Ecological Tourism (South America), Minister Oneidge Walrond was also a recipient of the PATWA Travel Awards for “Tourism Minister of the Year (South America).

The Guyana Tourism Authority secured Silver Place at the 4th Edition of WTM Latin America Responsible Tourism Awards under “Best Initiatives for Indigenous Tourism and/or Traditional Communities.” Destination Guyana was also nominated for “Green Destination of the Year” at the Caribbean Green Awards 2024 and other awards.

