UN Women provides sewing machines, freezers to Human Services ministry to help empower women

UN Women through the Spotlight Initiative donated sewing machines and freezers to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to further empower the nation’s women.

The simple handing-over ceremony took place at the Guyana Women’s Learning Institute (GWLI), Cove and John, Wednesday, on the sidelines of a tour of the facility as part of the recently concluded inaugural Ministerial Forum on Gender Equality and Empowerment.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, UN Resident Coordinator, Yeşim Oruç, and UN Women representative, Je’nille Maraj at the handing over ceremony

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud underscored that the goal of the initiative is to empower women who are in vulnerable situations.

“The intention was to empower them to the point of entrepreneurship and to give them the ability to move from financial dependence to independence. With this stage coming out of the UN Women we were able to give every participant either a sewing machine or a freezer.”

The minister highlighted that some 100 women from Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six have been successfully trained in garment construction and food preparation. As a result, many women have already started their businesses either as a group or solo.

“This is a big win…In all of this is that we have touched lives and that ripple effect will be felt in their families and now they have the freedom to leave untenable situations, very violent situations because now we have provided the impetus for them to do so,” she noted.

Meanwhile, UN Women Representative, Je’nille Maraj expressed her appreciation for the collaboration between UN Women and the ministry.

“We are very happy to be supporting the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in women’s empowerment to contribute to sustainable income generation. Thank you so much, minister, for collaborating with us under the Spotlight Initiative,” she said.

The partnership exemplifies the commitment to gender equality and empowerment in Guyana while contributing to the overall economic growth and development of the country.

UN Resident Coordinator, Yeşim Oruç was also in attendance.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

