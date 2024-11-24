Understanding context, economic history pivotal to conscious decisions – VP Jagdeo tells Nations graduates

– Says young people ‘fortunate’ to start careers in a flourishing economy

– Urges empathy and patriotism among youths

Contextual understanding of Guyana and its economic history, is pivotal to making conscious decisions, particularly as young professionals, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has underscored.

This statement was made in his feature address to over 300 graduates who graduated on Saturday with their Diplomas, Bachelor Degrees and Master Degrees from the Nations Incorporated.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo delivering the feature address

According to the VP, context is key in understanding any situation, whether personal, communal or national. This allows for a thorough understanding of Guyana’s situation and how it shapes future opportunities.

“Many of you have already started your careers, or are going to build careers into the future…and you would want to know where our country is evolving, what is it evolving to and how you fit into that context,” he expressed at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) auditorium.

Elaborating on Guyana’s economic history, he recalled the days where there was no democracy, freedom and a stable economy; there was high inflation and unsustainable fiscal and balance of payment deficits. These were not the sole challenges, but infrastructures were destroyed and there was no central bank reserves.

Now, Guyana is swiftly rising as an economic powerhouse, thanks to focused, long-term thinking of the PPP/C Administration. Guyana now boasts as one of the fastest growing economies, that is presenting attractive opportunities for young professionals.

VP Jagdeo handing over special awards at the graduation Ceremony

Therefore, he urged them to be appreciative of this, because while other Caribbean nations are challenged, Guyana is on an upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeo urged the cohort to instill a sense of empathy and patriotism in carrying out their functions, key building a better and brighter future.

They were also urged to find a purpose and passion in life, one that will drive change on pressing issues affecting society.

“I ask you, as students…to seek out facts. It’s only through a knowledge of facts, not anecdotes, not what you hear on social media, not what you hear at the street corner – that we will find lasting solutions to the problems that confront us as a country or you as individuals,” he added.

The vice president also underscored the importance of long-term vision over short-term decisions, to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity in the future.

This principle, he noted, is applicable to the professional realm and important to policy decisions and leaderships, even if they are not immediately understood by the public.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues delivering the charge

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues in delivering the charge, encouraged women to take up seats at the table of change and policy.

“Your seat has always been there. You just have to take it. Take up that position [and] contribute to the development of your country, contribute to the developments of yourself and your families,” she said.

Also addressing the graduation ceremony was Nations School of Law Director Ashme Singh, Director of ABE CARICOM & Africa, Keressa Carrington and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dexter Phillips.

Vice President Jagdeo also presented special awards to students who performed exceptionally.

Graduates completed programmes in business administration, human resource management, project management, public health, logistics and supply chain management and oil and gas management, and other fields. They are now certified by the University of London, Bedfordshire and The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, among other prominent institutions.

VP Jagdeo handing over special awards at the graduation Ceremony Over 300 graduated from Diploma, Bachelor Degree and Master Degree programmes at the National Cultural Centre (NCC)

