US$10M Joe Vieira Park design ‘unmatched’ in Caribbean – Min Indar

The US$10 million Joe Vieira Park, currently under construction on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), is poised to become an ‘unmatched’ landmark in the Caribbean, according to the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

“I know based on the design the finished product will make it an unmatched park,” the minister underscored during a site inspection on Friday.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, with Chinese and ministry’s engineering team at the Joe Viera Park, West Bank Demerara

The park will feature a basketball court, a long tennis court, a football field, an elevated walkway through the trees, and a large fountain.

Minister Indar expressed his enthusiasm for the project and urged the Chinese counterparts and contractors to expedite the construction, which was originally scheduled for 18 months.

“The established delivery date was 18 months, we are asking them to see if they can do it in 15 months, just to bring the project to a particular progress level. I have asked the Chinese counterparts and contractor to see if they can put in some extra hours so that the delivery of sand and loam can be accelerated so that the volume of work can rapidly progress,” said the minister.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar inspecting the Joe Viera Park project

The Joe Vieira Park project is fully funded by the Chinese Government as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties between Guyana and China.

The agreement for the project was signed on January 25, 2022, at the Office of the President, marking a commitment between the two governments to bring this vision to fruition.

In addition to its recreational features, the park will also house a Guyana-China Friendship Monument, symbolising the enduring relationship between the two nations.

Ongoing works at Joe Viera Park, West Bank Demerara Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar inspecting the Joe Viera Park project Ongoing works on Joe Viera Park, West Bank Demerara

