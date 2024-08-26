US$260M Demerara River Bridge 64 per cent complete

The US$260 million New Demerara River Bridge, a key project to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the current Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), is now 64 per cent complete.

This update was provided by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who inspected the ongoing work on the 2.8-kilometre bridge last Friday.

The new bridge is being constructed by China Railway Construction (International) Limited, with the Italian firm Politecnica overseeing the project to ensure adherence to the standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar inspecting New Demerara River Bridge project

Currently, 720 workers are engaged in around-the-clock efforts to complete the project as quickly as possible.

Key structural elements of the bridge are already well underway. Piles for the two main towers have been driven to a depth of 120 metres, with each pile cast from 500 cubic metres of concrete. A total of 38 piles have been driven for each tower.

The bridge’s main span, located between Piers 34 and 35, will be 300 feet wide and 164 feet high, allowing Handymax-type vessels to pass through unobstructed.

The towers supporting the span will rise 220 feet above the carriageway, making the total height of the structure 384 feet above water level.

construction works on the New Demerara River Bridge Progress made on the New Demerara River Bridge

The new river bridge will be the first of its kind in South America, designed to accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights, with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Additionally, its design will feature the Cacique Crown of Honour (C.C.H.), the second-highest award in Guyana’s Order of Service. The bridge is expected to have a lifespan of at least 100 years.

Once completed, the bridge will seamlessly connect Regions Three and Four, playing a crucial role in enhancing efficiency and economic activity in the area.

The project is regarded as a landmark development in Guyana’s infrastructure landscape, with its advanced design and construction setting a new standard for the region.

