‘Use opportunities to accelerate village development’ – Min Sukhai tells Moruca leaders

Amerindian leaders in the Moruca sub-district, Region One were encouraged to capitalise on the many opportunities provided by the government to accelerate the development of their villages.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai made the appeal as she addressed the Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Meeting in Santa Rosa, on Monday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai delivers remarks at the conference

The regional conference is hosted annually by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

The government continues to invest millions of dollars in health, education, and infrastructure while creating economic prospects for Amerindian villages.

Each year, $1.6 billion in Presidential Grants (PGs) is disbursed to various Amerindian villages in Region One to fund projects in tourism, social, and infrastructural sectors which could improve their livelihoods.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ryan Toolsiram accompanied the minister

In the Moruca sub-district, villages receive a collective $225 million to support economic expansion.

Additionally, hinterland regions will also see significant transformation, with investments to improve the social and infrastructural landscape of the villages.

“We should be focusing on using these opportunities to advance development for our people,” Minister Sukhai underscored.

She emphasised the importance of efficiency and effectiveness in delivering services to the people, urging leaders to take responsibility and work towards improvement.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley

“You have a role to play for your people. You cannot shortchange them, you cannot try to place blame on some other institution for your shortcomings. We have shortcomings at the ministry, and at the village council, and we have to work to increase the level of efficiency,” she stated.

She also referred to the meeting’s team, “Good Governance, Leadership, Accountability and Transparency – Pathways to Prosperity” and stressed the leaders’ role in adhering to these norms.

The leaders were advised to adhere to the FPIC (free, prior, and informed consent) principles as Minister Sukhai stressed the importance of consultation and engagement with the people who elected them.

Toshaos of the Moruca sub-district convened for the Regional Toshaos Conference (RTC) hosted by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)

“We expect that the Village Council should pursue consultation, engagement, discussion, and conversation with the people who elected them,” she underscored as she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to FPIC.

Meanwhile, the conference provides Amerindian leaders with opportunities to raise their concerns at the regional level before the National Toshaos Conference (NTC) which convenes later this month.

The conference was also attended by Permanent Secretary (PS) Ryan Toolsiram, and the Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley.

