Vaccinations prevent severe form of Covid

-Minister Anthony urges citizens to take their jabs

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony is again encouraging the public to capitalise on the opportunity to take their COVID-19 vaccines now, as positive cases in Guyana have been increasing.

During the daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, Minister Anthony said the vaccines are safe and effective.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“It’s important that people get their vaccine because it’s actually going to protect you from getting the most severe form of the disease, prevent you from going into hospital, and prevent you from dying,” he said.

Over the last few weeks, Guyana has recorded an increase in the number of persons being hospitalised due to Covid. This, Minister Anthony said, could have been prevented if persons were vaccinated.

“These vaccines that are available, help to prevent severe forms of the disease. We have seen that a number of persons have been hospitalised in Guyana, and those hospitalisations could have been avoided if people were fully vaccinated.

We have also had a number of deaths in Guyana and if you have been vaccinated, fully vaccinated, some of those could have been prevented.”

The Minister also noted that while there has been a positive response to the vaccination campaign countrywide, there has been some resistance to it in Region Ten. He said the Ministry is currently engaging persons in the Region to address the issue.

“It’s an ongoing process and I’m sure once people are convinced of the efficacy of these vaccines, that they will come forward and get their vaccines.”

To date, over 42,000 persons across the country have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the vaccines are effective in preventing severe forms of the disease, persons are urged to continue taking preventative measures, such as wearing masks in public, handwashing and practising social distancing.