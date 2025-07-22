‘Very few politicians committed to food security like Pres. Ali’ – insurance company executive

The Executive of UPL India Jaiden Stroff commended President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his commitment to achieving food security in Guyana.

Stroff made these remarks during the launch of the highly anticipated crop insurance for rice farmers in Guyana on Tuesday.

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) is an Indian multinational company that is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions, specialising in crop protection, seeds, post-harvest solutions and insurance packages for farmers.



UPL Executive Jaidev Rajnikant Stroff

“There are very few government politicians…who are so relentlessly focused on agriculture…since our last meeting, at least 200 calls have happened…very few politicians around the world who are so committed to farmers and food security [like President Ali],” he said.

The executive explained that his company’s role in Guyana is to focus on farmer resilience. To achieve this, UPL is now ensuring farmers are more secure in their agricultural endeavours.

“If you look at Africa, India, and some of the other countries with small farmers, they do not get financial inclusion. And we believe that this will be the first step where banks that are normally rushing to lend money to rich people will start lending money to farmers,” Stroff explained.

Over the years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has supported the agriculture sector with billions of dollars in investment in drainage and irrigation, farm-to-market roads and other forms of support, such as the fertiliser subsidy, which has been of tremendous benefit to the farming community nationwide.