Village elections must be lawful – Min Sukhai tells ROs

Regional Executive Officers (REOs) from the ten administrative regions, who will act as Returning Officers (ROs) for the upcoming Amerindian Village Council Elections in May were urged to ensure the elections are fair, transparent, and lawful.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs conducted training for ROs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal on Friday to ensure the process runs smoothly and is free from discrepancies.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing those attending the training

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday, Minister Pauline Sukhai emphasised the role these administrators play in ensuring the elections are conducted fairly, transparently, and in accordance with provisions outlined in the Amerindian Act of 2006.

She highlighted that this important process is not merely a formality, but a fundamental expression of the democratic values that the government holds closely.

“It is through these elections that the voices of our people are heard, their concerns later on addressed, and their aspirations realised. In this case, the key and critical support team, according to the Amerindian Act, will be the Returning Officers, who play a vital and pivotal role in ensuring that this process is conducted in a fair, transparent [and] inclusive manner,” Minister Sukhai underscored.

ROs were encouraged to get acquainted with the provisions outlined in the legislation since several breaches of the Amerindian Act were recorded in past elections.

For example, toshao and council elections were done by a show of hands in some villages, contrary to the provisions outlined in the legislation.

She explained, “In the act, it is specific, that the toshaos elections are by secret ballot and the councillor elections are by secret ballot…We have to be careful with that…It has been one of the issues that we have been grappling with.”

Permanent Secretaries within the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Local Government and Regional Development, Ryan Toolsiram, and Miguel Choo-Kang, respectively, also delivered remarks at the opening.

A section of trainees at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

Management Development Officers (MDOs), Community Development Officers (CDOs), and Community Support Officers (CSOs) will act as observers during the elections as well as representatives from the National Toshaos Council (NTC).

These elections, which are mandated by the Amerindian act, are held every three years and involve the selection of new council members for over 200 villages and communities across the country.

It is important to note that the election of a Amerindian leader is different to the date fixed for the election of the councillors. Voting is done by a secret ballot.

According to the act, villages should have already publicised their list of voters for villagers to scrutinise on March 15, 2024, three months before the election date.

The legal corporate bodies are responsible for administering the villages’ affairs, including providing for the planning and development of the village and national representation for their respective communities, among other functions.

