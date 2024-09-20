Visitors welcomed for cricket season

Visitors to Guyana were on Thursday greeted with an enthusiastic welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), kicking-off the cricket carnival season.

The exercise was conducted by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GRA), whose representatives handed out bags of goodies to the arriving passengers.

Cricket Carnival Welcome

One of the visitors expressed how excited he was to be here for the cricket season.

“I expect the welcome to be great. Having cricket here again in Guyana is going to be great and exclusive. I just hope that our Amazon Warriors bring it home back again. I will be very proud to have them again winning,” the visitor told media.

He said he will also be participating in the Carnival parade.

This is the third year that Guyana will be hosting the semi-finals and finals of the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL), which also culminates with the cricket carnival parade in Georgetown.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond stated that the “Welcome Vibes,” sets the stage for what promises to be two exhilarating weeks of celebrations.

“It aligns with the government’s vision to attract more visitors to our shores,” Minister Walrond stated in a release.

She said over the past two years Guyana has witnessed a remarkable increase in tourist arrivals during this period and more are expected this year.

“In addition to the CPL matches, there are numerous events planned, and our tour operators have also curated special packages for visitors to explore the natural beauty and cultural richness of our country,” she added.

The first match in Guyana is set for Friday September 20, and will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors playing against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

